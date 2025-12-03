Taipei [Taiwan], December 3 (ANI): Taiwan's military has strongly denied online reports alleging that its intelligence officials conducted secret meetings with Dutch intelligence counterparts, calling the claims part of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) orchestrated misinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Taiwan, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the Military Intelligence Bureau (MIB) issued a statement on Tuesday rejecting allegations from Europe Wanshida Web, a Hungarian website reportedly operated by overseas Chinese groups linked to the CCP.

The post, uploaded on Saturday and later circulated on Facebook, claimed that six MIB officers travelled to the Netherlands in May for covert talks with the Dutch Defence Intelligence and Security Service (DISS), and that Dutch officials later visited Taiwan for a follow-up session last month.

The MIB dismissed the content as "distorted" and "contrary to the facts," without elaborating on specifics, and asserted that the post was part of a coordinated disinformation effort.

The website published purported photographs of the alleged meetings, a flight ticket for a MIB officer, and the names of Taiwanese and Dutch intelligence personnel, details that the bureau described as fabricated and misleading.

The disinformation campaign comes amid heightened concerns about China's cognitive warfare tactics, which Taiwanese officials say are designed to erode public confidence and manipulate perceptions of Taiwan's international partnerships.

The post sought to exploit the absence of formal diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Netherlands to lend credibility to its false narrative, as reported by The Taipei Times.

When questioned by reporters, National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-said he had ordered an internal review within the MIB to determine if any procedural lapses occurred and to assess whether the incident was part of China's broader propaganda offensive.

Tsai declined to confirm or deny the alleged exchanges but emphasised the importance of countering Chinese disinformation operations, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

