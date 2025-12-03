Mumbai, December 3: Proprietary trading firm Da Vinci Trading is offering packages of over INR 2.8 crore in the first phase of final placements for the IIT Class of 2026, which began on Monday, December 1. Da Vinci Trading, also known as Da Vinci, is hiring for the Amsterdam-based roles. The firm extended these roles through a mix of pre-placement and final offers at IIT Delhi, Bombay, and Kharagpur.

The Dutch trading powerhouse is offering a base salary of INR 1 crore or more, supplemented with joining, relocation, and retention bonuses, making its compensation the highest seen so far this placement season, the Economic Times reported. Other algorithmic and high-frequency trading firms, including NK Securities, Optiver, IMC Trading, APT Portfolio, and Squarepoint Capital, also rolled out lucrative packages ranging from INR 90 lakh to INR 1.6 crore. CTET February 2026 Exam Registration Begins: CBSE Opens Application Window Till December 18 at ctet.nic.in; Check Key Dates, Fees and Steps To Apply.

Legacy IITs See Strong Recruitment Turnout During Placement Drive 2026

Across the legacy IITs, including Madras, Kanpur, Guwahati, Roorkee, and BHU, Day 1 saw a strong recruiter turnout, with more offers made compared to last year. Big names such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Uber, Oracle, and Texas Instruments participated, while Microsoft and Google offered packages above INR 50 lakh. Investment firms, including DE Shaw and Squarepoint, made INR 65-75 lakh offers. Ladki Bahin Yojana November 2025 Installment Date: When Will Women Beneficiaries in Maharashtra Get 17th Kist of INR 1,500? Check Latest Update.

At IIT-BHU alone, students received 17 offers above INR 1 crore, with NK Securities leading the list. IIT-Roorkee reported eight international offers and 428 domestic offers in the first slot, reflecting the upbeat placement momentum across campuses.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2025 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).