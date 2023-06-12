Taipei [Taiwan], June 12 (ANI): Taiwan on Monday tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and five naval ships between 6 a.m. on Sunday (June 11) and 6 a.m. on Monday (June 12), Taiwan news reported citing the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

Ten of the 24 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including four Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, four Shenyang J-16 combat jets, and two Sukhoi Su-30 fighter planes, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) and crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND.

Also Read | Pakistan Cops Click Selfies With Terrorist's Dead Body, Make TikTok Video After Tying His Body With Armoured Truck in Peshawar.

Taiwan responded by sending ships, planes, and land-based missiles to track PLA activity. Beijing has surrounded Taiwan with 53 naval ships and 141 military aircraft so far this month, according to Taiwan news.

China has gradually increased the number of military planes and navy ships operating near Taiwan since September 2020, expanding its use of grey zone techniques. "An effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and substantial use of force" is the definition of a grey zone tactic. (ANI)

Also Read | Pakistan Begins Transporting Discounted Russian Crude Oil to Refinery in Karachi, Say Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)