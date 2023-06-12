Peshawar, June 12: A Tik Tok video of a terrorist's body being tied to an armoured vehicle in Peshawar has gone viral on social media, Pak vernacular media reported.

The Police Department and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed a wanted terrorist during a joint operation in the Matni area of the provincial capital on April 6, whose body was later tied to an armoured car and rolled around the city, as per a report in Daily Jasarat. Pakistan Begins Transporting Discounted Russian Crude Oil to Refinery in Karachi, Say Reports.

Daily Jasarat is a Pakistan-based online newspaper in the Urdu language. The terrorist was identified as Azmat alias Malang, who reportedly belonged to the Sheena group. Imran Khan Arrested: Pakistani Woman Shares ‘Grievance’ With Delhi Police on Twitter, Cops Say ‘No Jurisdiction’.

The video of the incident went viral on social media, in which it can be seen that the dead body of the terrorist was rolled to the police station on the Indus Highway. After the revelation, the top police officials took notice of the video going viral and ordered an investigation by CCPO Peshawar.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar formed an inquiry committee under the supervision of SP Sadar Circle, Malik Habib, the committee will submit a report soon. In the month of April, Balochistan witnessed as many as 13 armed attacks wherein 21 people lost the battle of their lives, as per a report.

Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) has compiled a brief report regarding the terrorist attacks in Pakistan during April 2023.

According to the report, among 21 people who died in armed attacks in Balochistan, 11 were security personnel while 9 were innocent civilians. Besides this, 23 people met with critical injuries. These injured people included 21 civilians and 2 security forces personnel.

Incidents of terrorism are on the rise in Pakistan. There has been a record increase in deaths due to terrorism in Pakistan in the first quarter of 2023, claimed a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan vernacular media Daily K2 reported.

During the period, almost 854 people have been killed or injured in Pakistan's terror activities and anti-terror actions. A total of 358 people have been killed, and 496 injured from January to March 2023. This number is half of the total deaths in the year 2022. The maximum number of deaths, 68, reported from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as per Daily K2.

Sydney-based Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP)'s recent Global Terrorism Index (GTI) - 2023 highlighted Afghanistan and Pakistan among the ten countries most affected by terrorism in 2022, with deaths in Pakistan rising significantly to 643, a 120 per cent increase from 2021.

It referred to a significant increase as being predominantly driven by increased attacks by the ethno-nationalist organisation -- the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Deaths by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) doubled while Islamic State-Khorasan (ISK) increased sevenfold in Pakistan. The BLA was responsible for a third of these deaths in Pakistan.

BLA is Pakistan's own creation. It is the result of politics in Pakistan of the ethnic minority which turned into fighting for its own survival against the alleged suppressive attitude of the authorities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)