Kabul [Afghanistan], October 25 (ANI): Taliban have said it will not be participating in an upcoming regional meeting on Afghanistan, however, added that the summit would be "good" for the country.

Iran will be hosting a regional meeting on Afghanistan on Wednesday. The ministerial meeting with Afghanistan's neighbouring countries will mainly focus on topics of peace and stability and an inclusive government in the war-torn nation, reported Tolo News.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman and the Afghan deputy culture and information minister, said that the Taliban will not take part in a meeting involving foreign ministers of the countries neighbouring Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.

Since the collapse of the previous government, it is the second regional meeting to be held in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, the acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Mutaqi, met Iranian ambassador Bahadur Aminian, the ministry of foreign affairs said and the two sides discussed multiple issues including political and economic relations and as well as immigrants' problems in Iran, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

