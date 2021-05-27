California [US], May 27 (ANI): Kin of Indian national Taptejdeep Singh, who was killed in shooting incident at rail yard in California, said that the news of his death had come as a shock to them.

Speaking to ANI, Jagminder Singh who is a cousion of Taptejdeep Singh said: "We were worried all day about him and it was around 6 pm when we were informed by the investigating officials that he is no more. This has come as a shock to all of us."

Jagminder said that Taptejdeep spoke to his family before leaving for work at 3.30 am (local time).

"We kept trying his number all day but he never answered," he said.

"I have been told that he made a few calls and told his colleagues about the shooting and how they must leave the site as soon as possible," he added.

Taptejdeep Singh, who hailed from Punjab's Tarn Taran city, is survived by his wife, 2 children, three and one-and-a-half-year old, and his parents.

American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (AGPC) coordinator Dr Pritpal Singh told ANI that this is a sad day for the Sikh community.

"We are saddened and shocked to hear about Taptejdeep. This is a sad day for the Sikh community. We are making sure we support his family at this tough time. This is so shocking because it happened at a workplace, so I urge the administration and workplaces to make sure that workplaces are safe and mental health of the workers are addressed time and again."

At least eight people were killed on Wednesday (local time) during a shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California. Later on the same day Santa Clara County officials released the names of the shooting victims that included 36-year-old Taptejdeep Singh.

Apart from Taptejdeep Singh, other victims included -- Paul Delacruz Megia (42), Adrian Balleza (29), Jose Dejesus Hernandez Ill (35), Timothy Michael Romo (49), Michael Joseph Rudometkin (40), Abdolvahab Alaghmandan (63) and Lars Kepler Lane (63).

United States Police said that the shooter also died in the incident, according to The Hill. (ANI)

