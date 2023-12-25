Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Cairo, Dec 25 (AP) Palestinian medical officials say the death toll from an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza has risen to 106.

The announcement makes the Sunday night airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp among the deadliest in Israel's air campaign in Gaza, launched on October 7 in response to a deadly cross-border attack by Hamas militants.

Hospital officials initially said 68 people had died.

On Monday, first responders retrieved more than three dozen additional bodies that were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah. Hospital records seen by The Associated Press listed 106 deaths.(AP)

