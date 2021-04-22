Washington, Apr 22 (AP) International climate activist Greta Thunberg has urged Congress to end fossil fuel subsidies at a House Oversight Committee hearing on the issue.

The hearing took place Thursday, the day the Biden administration convened a summit of world leaders to discuss taking action to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Thunberg was one of several activists and policy experts who testified at the hearing, convened by Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who chairs the environment subcommittee.

Thunberg says, “The fact that we are still having this discussion and even more that we are still subsidizing fossil fuels directly or indirectly using taxpayer money is a disgrace."

Hours before Thunberg testified, NowThis released a video featuring Thunberg criticising the targets for emissions reduction world leaders are discussing at the Leaders' Climate Summit.

Thunberg says in the video leaders present “very insufficient targets.” (AP) RS

