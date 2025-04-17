New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the upcoming Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9. The MEA stated that an announcement regarding India's participation will be made in due course.

In a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Our Prime Minister has received an invitation to participate in the Victory Day celebrations. We will be announcing our participation in the Victory Day celebration at the appropriate time..."

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh may represent India at the Victory Day parade this year. "[Singh's visit to Moscow for the parade] is possible," the agency quoted a source in the Indian government as saying.

Victory Day marks the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II and is observed with grand military parades, particularly at Red Square in Moscow. The event marks the 80th anniversary.

Last December, Singh had visited Russia for the commissioning of INS Tushil in Kaliningrad and paid tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected to visit India in early 2025, following an invitation from PM Modi, to maintain the annual bilateral summit tradition.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed in March that President Putin will also visit India in the near future, having accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Modi. "President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," Lavrov had said, as quoted by TASS.

In February, TASS reported that PM Modi may attend the Victory Day parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in what is known in Russia as the Great Patriotic War. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning a visit to the May 9 parade in Moscow. It is highly likely that it will take place," the agency quoted a military source as saying.

The same source also indicated that discussions were underway about a ceremonial unit from the Indian armed forces participating in the parade, which would require the unit to arrive in Russia at least a month in advance for rehearsals. (ANI)

