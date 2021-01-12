Jakarta [Indonesia], January 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of victims of two landslides that hit an Indonesian village over the weekend rose to 16 on Tuesday after rescuers retrieved three bodies from under the rubble, media said.

The village of Cihanjuang in West Java province, southeast of the capital Jakarta, was swept away by a landslide on Saturday following torrential rains. The second landslide occurred when rescuers were looking for survivors.

The regional search and rescue authority said 23 villagers remained missing, according to the national news agency Antara. More than a thousand rescuers are combing through the site to locate survivors. (ANI/Sputnik)

