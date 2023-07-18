Washington, Jul 18 (AP) Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP)

