World News | Trump's Former AG Pam Bondi's Thyroid Cancer Battle Revealed Weeks After Dramatic DOJ Exit: Report

Washington, DC [US], May 27 (ANI): Former United States Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after she departed from the Department of Justice, an Axios report has revealed. The publication disclosed that Bondi underwent medical treatment for the condition and is currently on the path to recovery.

While Bondi has not yet publicly addressed the health updates surrounding her diagnosis, social media platforms have been flooded with well-wishes and messages from supporters praying for her speedy recovery.

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Amid news of her health struggles, the Axios report additionally stated that US President Donald Trump has appointed Bondi to a White House advisory panel, the Presidential Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, which focuses extensively on artificial intelligence policy.

The revelation regarding her medical diagnosis was further confirmed on social media by Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Sharing a post on the platform X, she wrote, "Pam Bondi has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks."

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https://x.com/KatieMiller/status/2059435198324854961?s=20

This is not the first time a health issue has disrupted Bondi's schedule; in July last year, the former top prosecutor had to skip CPAC's Summit Against Human Trafficking due to a medical complication, which she later explained was due to her recovering from a "recently torn cornea".

In an online statement, Bondi expressed optimism about her professional future, noting that she would focus on transitioning her duties to her deputy and that she is excited about her new role in the private sector. Though she chose not to delve into the specifics of her upcoming private enterprise, it was widely pointed out that President Trump had unceremoniously removed her from the helm of the Justice Department following public fallout and intense scrutiny surrounding the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Despite her abrupt exit, Bondi maintained a completely non-critical stance towards the administration, releasing a warm parting statement.

"Leading President Trump's historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honour of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history," Bondi stated.

Reaffirming their long-standing political alliance, President Trump also extended high praise to the outgoing official, stating that she had done a "tremendous job" managing a sweeping nationwide crackdown on crime, while fondly describing her as a "loyal friend" and a true "patriot". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)