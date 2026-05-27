Who Was Mohammed Odeh? Hamas Military Chief Linked to October 7 Attack Reportedly Killed in Israel Airstrike

Mohammed Odeh, the newly appointed commander of Hamas’s armed wing, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Tuesday, May 26, according to Israeli officials. His death marks the second reported elimination of Hamas’s top military chief in less than two weeks amid ongoing Israeli operations targeting the group’s leadership structure.

In a joint statement, Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed the operation, describing Odeh as a senior Hamas commander and a key figure linked to the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel. The strike reportedly hit the upper floor of an apartment building in Gaza City’s Rimal neighbourhood, killing two people and injuring more than 20 others, according to local rescue services. Hamas had not officially confirmed Odeh’s death at the time of publication. Gaza Airstrike Targeted Hamas Military Wing Leader, Israel Says.

Who Was Mohammed Odeh?

Mohammed Odeh briefly served as commander of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, between May 18 and May 25, 2026. He was appointed after his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza earlier this month alongside members of his family.

Before becoming the head of the Qassam Brigades, Odeh led Hamas’s military intelligence division and was regarded by security analysts as one of the organisation’s most experienced intelligence and security operatives. France Bans Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir From Entering Country Over Alleged Treatment of Gaza-Bound Global Sumud Flotilla Activists.

Israeli officials alleged that Odeh played a central role in intelligence gathering before the October 7 attacks, including collecting information on Israeli military installations near the Gaza border. Earlier in his career, Odeh reportedly worked within Hamas’s internal security apparatus, particularly in units focused on identifying suspected Israeli informants operating inside Gaza.

Over time, he rose through Hamas’s intelligence structure and eventually became one of the group’s top military intelligence officials. Analysts believe Odeh was among the last remaining senior commanders within Hamas’s higher military leadership after months of Israeli strikes targeting political and military figures across Gaza.

Israeli media reports indicated that Israel had previously attempted to assassinate Odeh multiple times. In one reported strike on his family home in 2025, his eldest son, Amr, was killed.

October 7 Attacks and Gaza War

The latest strike comes amid the continuing fallout from the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which Israeli authorities say killed around 1,221 people. Since then, Israel has carried out a large-scale military campaign in Gaza. According to Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority, at least 72,803 people have been killed during the conflict.

Israeli military operations have increasingly focused on eliminating Hamas’s political and military leadership.

Israel has previously claimed responsibility for the killings of former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, senior Hamas figure Yahya Sinwar and longtime Qassam Brigades commander Mohammed Deif. Israeli strikes have also targeted members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, including former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Leadership Vacuum Inside Hamas

Odeh’s reported death further highlights the rapid turnover and shrinking pool of senior Hamas commanders inside Gaza as Israeli operations continue.

Security analysts say Hamas’s command structure has faced sustained disruption due to repeated Israeli strikes on senior operatives and intelligence officials throughout the conflict. Neither Israeli authorities nor Hamas immediately released further operational details regarding Tuesday’s strike.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).