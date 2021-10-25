Ankara [Turkey], October 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday confirmed 24,792 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 7,851,805, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 195 to 69,112, while 24,403 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 338,536 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.16 million people have received their first doses of vaccine, while over 48.1 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 115.25 million doses including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

