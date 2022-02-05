Ankara [Turkey], February 5 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday announced that he contracted the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

"Today, the result of our COVID-19 test, which I had with my wife after mild symptoms, came back positive. Thankfully, we have a mild illness, which we learned to be the Omicron variant," Erdogan said on Twitter,

The Turkish President further said that he will continue working from home. (ANI)

