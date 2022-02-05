United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian expatriate woman has won the grand prize of Dirham 22 million (Rs 44,73,52,598) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Thursday, February 3.

The winner of the draw Leena Jelal has bagged the mega prize after her ticket number 144387 was picked in the 'Terrific 22 million series 236'.

Jalal, an HR professional from Trichur in Kerala works in Abu Dhabi. She would be sharing the prize money with ten of her friends.

“I am speechless. I don’t know what to say. I am happy and grateful,” she told Khaleej Times.

The other four winners also hail from India. The second prize money of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,36,291) went to Suraif Suru, while Siljohn Yohannan won the third prize of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,01,70,460), fourth prize money of Dirham 250,000 (Rs 50,84,501) went to Anzar Sukkariya Manzil, fifth prize money of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 20,33,800) went to Divya Abraham.

Big Ticket has announced giving away Dirham 12 million (Rs 24,42,81,389) as the first prize, second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,56,101) and five other prizes on March 3

Last year, a Kerala man working as a driver in Dubai hit a jackpot by winning 20 million dirhams (approximately Rs 40 crore) in a raffle draw in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ranjit Somaranjan and his nine other associates were declared the joint winners of the prize.

"I have been here since 2008. I worked as a driver with Dubai Taxi and different companies. Last year, I worked as driver-cum-salesman with a company but with my salary deduction, it was a difficult life," Somarajan told Khaleej Times in 2021.

