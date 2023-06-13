Dubai [UAE], June 13 (ANI/WAM): Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on educational, humanitarian training programmes and initiatives.

The signing ceremony took place at AGDA in Abu Dhabi, where the MoU was signed by Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, and Amb. Dr Abdulsalam Al Madani, Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC, Chairman of DIHAD Foundation, in the presence of leadership members on both sides.

Also Read | UK PM Rishi Sunak's Personal Ratings Tumble to Lowest Since Becoming Prime Minister.

The partnership between AGDA and DIHAD Foundation aims to create a space for actively exchanging crucial knowledge and expertise, providing a path to improving the technical and intellectual skills of those involved.

This collaboration will focus on the intersection of diplomacy with humanitarian action and discuss the information needed to be successful and impactful in this field of work.

Also Read | First Hindu-American Summit To Be Held at US Capitol Hill, To Highlight Community Issues.

Nickolay Mladenov said, "AGDA is excited to partner with DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation and collaborate on work related to the global humanitarian challenges. Where we can expand our impact and make a difference in humanitarian diplomacy, this partnership fosters innovation in humanitarian work and exchanging knowledge and experiences with DIHAD. This is a testament to the work AGDA is doing concerning education in the Humanitarian space. We launched the Master of Arts (MA) programme in Humanitarian Action and Development in 2021, giving those interested and willing to pursue a career in development work an opportunity to learn from experts in this field."

Dr. Al Madani said, "Through this agreement, we aspire to realise the objectives of global humanitarian diplomacy, which has recently started to strengthen its active global role through organisations as well as individuals, to foster cooperation between vulnerable groups, decision-makers, and influencers, and to promote access to resources that can be used to help those in need and strengthen the role of humanitarians worldwide."He added, "Through the various events, programmes, and activities held under DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, we are striving to realise the UAE's vision concerning long-term development work, which coincides with the announcement of 2023 as being the "Year of Sustainability." That is why our agenda for this year is focused on sustainability."

DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation is committed to empowering the world through sustainable development, humanitarian initiatives, and education. In 2022, the Foundation, in collaboration with UCAM University in Spain, introduced the first Master's Degree in Sustainable Humanitarian Action, one of the most influential master's programmes in international humanitarian work. In its first year, the programme attracted more than 30 students from more than 25 nationalities who were eager to further humanitarian efforts globally and develop their skills.

Part of its academic programs, AGDA offers The Master of Arts (MA) programme in Humanitarian Action and Development, an accredited full-time course designed for those aspiring to work in the humanitarian sector.

The programme goes beyond typical academic coursework, providing practical skill development alongside an understanding of the key theories that influence humanitarian aid and development studies.

An additional emphasis is placed on decision-making and managing multicultural teams, essential skills for leaders in this sector. The programme lasts for one academic year, setting a solid foundation for those eager to contribute to humanitarian and development efforts.

In their recent collaboration; AGDA has participated in the 19th edition of The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development (DIHAD) conference and exhibition, where AGDA representatives educated the international exhibition visitors about their efforts in preparing world-class diplomats to be experts in humanitarian action while simultaneously attracting those interested in this field to join the academy in the coming academic years. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)