Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 16 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has expressed its concern over the developments in Tripoli, the capital of Libya, and called on all parties to de-escalate, cease hostilities, and resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.

In a statement, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, ‏urged all parties to preserve the safety of civilians, government headquarters and property, and exercise the utmost restraint to end the current crisis.

Al Marar reaffirmed the UAE’s position that calls for a solution to the conflict in Libya and its full support for efforts to strengthen security, stability, and unity in the country in accordance with the roadmap outcomes, Security Council resolutions, and the ceasefire agreement, to ensure the success of elections and realize the aspirations of the Libyan people for development, stability and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

