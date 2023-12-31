Al Wathbah [UAE], December 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently taking place at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi, is witnessing a large public turnout from citizens, residents and tourists from all over the world to celebrate New Year's Eve and welcome the new year 2024, which contributes significantly to increasing retail sales for exhibitors and commercial stores at the festival.

During the celebration of the new year 2024, visitors have the opportunity to avail discounts when shopping from a wide range of products across all pavilions and sections, in addition to new food experiences in many local and international restaurants.

Also Read | Qantas Flight Brawl: Man Attacks, Threatens to Stab Crew Member, Passengers Inside Aircraft, Detained.

The Heritage Village, one of the most important sections of the festival where a part of the UAE's heritage is displayed, is witnessing a noticeable turnout from visitors to buy products made by Emirati families, which contributes to encouraging these businesses and industries while introducing visitors to them, as well as supporting these families by marketing and promoting their products on a wider scale.

Ethnic restaurants at the festival have increased through various pavilions and outdoor squares that provide a plethora of international dishes and popular foods, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn about different cultures and cuisines.

Also Read | New Year 2024 Celebrations in Pakistan: Karachi Police To Charge Violators With Attempted Murder for Aerial Firing.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival welcomes visitors daily until March 9, 2024, from 16:00 to midnight on weekdays, and until 01:00 during weekends and public holidays to give the public the opportunity to spend memorable times with family and friends, and enjoy the wide range of events, activities and competitions for all age groups. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)