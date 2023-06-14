Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 14 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, the Transitional President of the Republic of Chad, to discuss bilateral relation and opportunities for further cooperation.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Deby and conveyed his best wishes to Chad and its people.

The two leaders discussed various regional and international issues, and stated their shared belief in the importance of dialogue to promote stability and progress.

His Highness and the Transitional President reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance collaboration between the UAE and Chad, especially in the fields of economy, trade, renewable energy, food security, logistical services, and others.

President Deby thanked His Highness for the welcome and expressed his appreciation for the support shown by the UAE towards his country, especially with regard to its development. He commended the approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed in promoting peace and stability both regionally and internationally. (ANI/WAM)

