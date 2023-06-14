Watching videos on YouTube is not just for timepass anymore! From listening to music to learning a new course or a skill, YouTube is a go-to place for almost everything. The video streaming platform offers diverse content, and content creators always thrive for more numbers and popularity.

The YouTube channel of T-Series, an Indian music record label and film production company, is the most subscribed YT channels in the world. The list of most subscribed YouTube channels in the world also has popular names like MrBeast and PewDiePie on it. Here's a list of the top ten YouTube channels with the most subscribers. YouTube’s Video Content Preferred Over TikTok by Kids Under 12 In US, Says Report.

World's Most Subscribed YouTube Channels List:

T-Series

Indian music channel T-Series tops the list as the most subscribed YouTube channel worldwide. The channel currently has around 243 million YouTube subscribers.

YouTube Movies

YouTube's movie streaming platform is number two on the list of the most subscribed YouTube channels in the world. It has around 168 million YouTube subscribers.

Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes

Cocomelon - Nursery Rhymes has around 160 million YouTube subscribers. This channel has entertaining and educational content that makes universally-relatable preschool moments fun.

MrBeast

While T-Series is the most subscribed YouTube channel in the world, MrBeast is the most subscribed YouTuber in the world. His channel currently has around 159 million YouTube subscribers. YouTube Music Update: Music Streaming App Testing New Feature That Automatically Connects Nest Speakers to Smartphones.

SET India

SET India is another Indian channel on this list. The YouTube channel has around 157 million YouTube subscribers.

Music

Music has around 118 YouTube Subscribers. You will find top talent, featured artists, and playlists on this channel.

Kids Diana Show

The Kids Diana Show channel has around 112 million YouTube subscribers. The Kids Diana Show is one of the top-rated kids' YouTube channels in the world.

PewDiePie

One of the most popular YouTubers in the world, PewDiePie has around 111 million YouTube subscribers. The Swedish YouTuber is known for his comedic formatted videos and shows.

Like Nastya

The Like Nastya channel has around 106 YouTube subscribers. The channel features a girl named Nastya and her parents, who play, learn, sing, explore and share their life experiences.

Vlad and Niki

The kids' YouTube channel Vlad and Niki has around 98.1 million YouTube subscribers. The channel features the antics of brothers Vlad and Niki, showcased in non-stop fun and crazy adventures.

These were the top YouTube channels and YouTubers in the world. YouTube is a platform which has an abundance of opportunities for content creators to grow, and these channels are a prime example of how you can organically reach the top numbers with your content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 06:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).