Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today spoke by telephone to Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Dominican Republic and explored opportunities to further enhance collaboration for the benefit of both countries and their people.

Also Read | Ukraine: New Export Routes Needed for Grain.

UAE President and the President of the Dominican Republic also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments, and reiterated their shared interest in promoting stability and cooperation to enable sustainable global growth. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)