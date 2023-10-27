Ras Al-Khaimah [UAE], October 27 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Police General Headquarters will organise the First International Forensic Sciences Conference from 30th October to 1st November 2023 at Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island.

Ras Al Khaimah's premier forensic event bridges the gap between time-tested methodologies and cutting-edge advancements.

Organisers said the two-day conference isn't just about present challenges; it's about anticipating tomorrow and pushing boundaries to define the future trajectory of forensic sciences.

Expert-led sessions will update participants with the latest forensic techniques, technologies, and methodologies. Participants in the conference will have the opportunity to exchange knowledge and professional experiences, learn the best practices and new concepts in the different forensic fields and benefit from the variety of 156 research papers and workshops.

Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Elwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said 96 forensic experts, crime scene investigators, doctors, professors, researchers, and everyone involved in combating crime from 29 countries will delve deep into modern challenges, share transformative insights, and celebrate the relentless spirit of forensic sciences.

''It is through this conference that Ras Al Khaimah Police seeks to improve the quality of forensic services by sharing the scientific knowledge of experts, forensic doctors, crime investigators, and those who work in the field of forensics. We encourage them to keep up with the recent academic advances and the latest technology in order to foresee the future in forensic sciences.''

''Ras Al Khaimah Police will make every effort to fulfill the vision of the UAE Ministry of Interior, which is to be one of the best countries in the world in achieving safety and security, by working effectively and efficiently towards enhancing the quality of life in the UAE community,'' he affirmed. (ANI/WAM)

