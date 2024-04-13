Dubai [UAE], April 13 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has launched the Dubai Demand Side Management Recognition Programme, a unique platform to recognise and honour the exemplary efforts of organisations and individuals who contribute to enhancing the future of Dubai through responsible practices in energy and water efficiency, circular economy, innovation, and exceptional contributions that promote a sustainable environment.

Each category represents a pivotal aspect of Dubai's journey towards reducing energy use, from innovative green building initiatives to pioneering innovations in efficient cooling and more.

"Through the Demand Side Management Recognition Programme, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy aims to improve the use of energy, water, and fuel and develop exceptional contributions in energy efficiency, water use, sustainability, and the circular economy. This supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote a green economy and sustainable development," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, noted that the programme celebrates outstanding achievements in Dubai. This confirms the Emirate's commitment to the Demand Side Management Strategy, which aims to reduce energy and water consumption by 30% by 2030, in addition to its positive impact on reducing fuel consumption, which contributes to achieving a sustainable future.

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy affirms the Emirate's commitment to the Demand Side Management Strategy, which is an ideal approach that aims to reduce energy and water consumption and promote a more sustainable future.

The programme highlights Dubai's efforts and commitment towards sustainability and recognises pioneering initiatives in green buildings, efficient cooling, and much more. The response to the program was remarkable, with more than 86 entries from the public and private sectors.

A committee of experts will review the entries to evaluate their impact and align them with the Demand Side Management Strategy, and the programme winners will be announced in May 2024. (ANI/WAM)

