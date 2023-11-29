Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI/WAM): Showcasing the wares of over 60 exhibitors, the Vibrant Textile Expo 2023 launched today at Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS).

Among the exhibitors are major Indian brands operating in the manufacture and production of textiles and apparel, numerous UAE companies, and an impressive lineup of the sector's leading global brands.

Also Read | Wolf Spider 'Lays Eggs’ in British Tourist's Toe During Cruise Holiday in France.

Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Board of Directors, inaugurated the exhibition during a ceremony attended by several ECS and SCCI board members.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, Sultan Shattaf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Expo Centre Sharjah, and a number of government officials, professional figures, and representatives of the event's organisers and supporters were also in attendance.

Also Read | Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says Country Committed to Return of All Hostages, Elimination of Hamas.

The expo, organised by the Federation of Gujarat Weaver Welfare Association (FOGWA) of India and supported by the Dubai-based Textile Merchants Group (TEXMAS), will continue welcoming the public through November 30.

Following the opening ceremony, attendees toured the exhibition to get a look at the pavilions and learn about the various products on display, including over 1,000 high-grade fabrics and textiles, as well as a diverse selection of contemporary fashion designs, clothing items, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir said the SCCI is eager to strengthen the role exhibitions play in bolstering all commercial and manufacturing sectors. The hosting of the Vibrant Textile Expo comes within the context of these efforts.

"We are committed to supporting and participating in the advancement of commercial activity while fortifying local companies' ties to top retailers and manufacturers from across the world," he said. "We are striving to make the Vibrant Textile Expo an opportunity for commercial connections that provide exposure to the latest developments in the textiles sector. In the future, we hope this event will be the number one choice for brands operating in the field," he added.

For his part, Sultan Shattaf noted that the Vibrant Textile Expo is a valuable addition to the series of exhibitions hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the year. He highlighted the event's prominent role in showcasing the products of a key commercial and manufacturing field, attracting the attention of both companies and the public. The level of engagement witnessed during the Expo's inaugural edition and the significant participation of UAE and Indian companies alongside international textile brands point to a promising exhibition that will occupy a key position on the ECS agenda.

Ashok Jariwala, Chairman of FOGWA, stated, "The Expo offers fashion designers and textile retailers the chance to discover the latest trends in fabric manufacturing, forge new business partnerships, and source high-quality products. In addition, it allows the public to attend sessions that encourage the sharing of textile-related knowledge and experience while fostering connections among investors in the field."

The Expo, which is open to visitors from 11:00 to 19:00 daily, features textiles inspired by the rich heritage and craftsmanship of Gujarat's weaving industry and offers visitors a diverse range of offerings, from yarns to fabrics, machinery, apparel, accessories, and all types of products utilised in the textile sector. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)