Kyiv [Ukraine], January 31 (ANI): President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed thanks to Sweden for extending its 18th and the largest Swedish defence package to Ukraine till date. Zelenskyy said that the package would help meet Ukraine's military needs and signficantly contribute to strengthen its defence capabilities.

He shared the details in a post on X.

Zelenskyy said, "I am thankful to @SwedishPM Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish Government, and the people of Sweden for the 18th and largest Swedish defense package to Ukraine to date, totaling 13.5 billion SEK ($1.23 billion)".

The post added, "We deeply appreciate that this military aid meets the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army and significantly contributes to strengthening our defense capabilities. Its reinforcement of our long-range capabilities and investments in weapons production in Ukraine are invaluable. Peace through strength can be achieved."

The post concluding by saying "We must all remember that threats like Russia's do not stop on their own; they advance only until the line where they are met with strength. That is why we must continue to strengthen this line together--from the Black Sea to the Baltic--to ensure peace and protect lives".

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1885024100524998782

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy shared that he is receiving hourly updates on the situation in Sumy which he said was "from the site of a Russian Shahed strike".

Zelensky said that a residential building was destroyed. "Nine people were killed--my condolences to their families. Thirteen others were injured, including a child. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance", Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1885044205875314949

As per Al Jazeera, at least four people have been killed and nine injured, including a child, in a drone attack on an apartment building in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy. (ANI)

