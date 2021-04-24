Kiev [Ukraine], April 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Ukraine's accession to the European Union and NATO is a question of not if but when, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said during the meeting with his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani, in Romania.

The two officials met on Friday during Kuleba's working visit to Romania. According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, they have agreed to cooperate on the shared goal of joining the EU and NATO.

"The membership of Ukraine and Georgia in the European Union and NATO is only a matter of time," Kuleba said, as quoted by the ministry.

The ministers coordinated the upcoming high- and top-level contacts, specifically the visits of Zalkaliani and Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili to Ukraine, and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's visit to Georgia.

Membership in the EU and NATO is something Ukraine has been eager to obtain over the past several years, building its foreign and domestic policies around it. Georgia has been after this goal for over a decade now. (ANI/Sputnik)

