Kyiv [Ukraine], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The Ukrainian Ministry of Economy estimates that exports halved in March and imports shrank more than three times amid the Russian military operation.

"In March 2022, export of Ukrainian goods shrank by half, while import - more than three times. Imports of metals and agricultural goods were hit the most," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ready to Pay for Russian Gas Supplies in Rubles, Says Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik.

Ukraine sold 5.97 million tonnes of goods worth $2.7 billion last month, down from 13.1 million tonnes worth $5.3 billion in February.

Imports went down from 5 million tonnes worth $5.9 billion to 1.6 million tonnes worth $1.8 billion in a month. The main imported commodities were coal, gas, oil and oil products. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Citizens Kill Russian Soldiers By Feeding Them Poisoned Cake and Alcohol, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)