Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Russia announced the military operation in eastern Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Biden said he spoke with Zelensky via a secure phone call after the Ukrainian President reached out to him.

"President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemn this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council," Biden tweeted.

The US President said Zelensky asked me to call on the leaders of the world to speak out clearly against Russia's "aggression".

"Tomorrow, I will be meeting with the Leaders of the G7, and the United States and our Allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia. We will continue to provide support and assistance to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," he said in a subsequent tweet.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations in the Donbas region, Zelensky on Thursday morning imposed martial law, urging people to remain calm.

In a brief video address, Zelensky said Russia has announced a special military operation in the Donbas region and is conducting strikes on its military infrastructure and border guards.

A number of countries, including the US and Canada, have condemned Russia's military operation. European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and NATO have also condemned Moscow's actions.

Defending Russia's decision to take military action in the Donbas region, the Russian envoy to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya said "the root of today's crisis around Ukraine is the actions of Ukraine itself."

Nebenzya said that the Russian operation is aimed to protect residents in eastern Ukraine. (ANI)

