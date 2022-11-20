Kathmandu, Nov 20 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister KP Sharma Oli said on Sunday that his CPN-UML-led alliance will secure a clear majority and form the next government by December 1.

Talking to reporters after casting his vote in Bhaktapur, Oli also said that the new parties will not be able to gather enough votes to become even national parties, leave alone being a threat.

"The UML will form a majority government, or at least a coalition government comprising parties that have forged an alliance with us in the elections," he was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times newspaper.

Millions of Nepalese have voted on Sunday to elect new federal and provincial legislatures.

Oli, 70, is a candidate from Jhapa-5 for the House of Representatives.

The three-time former prime minister's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) has formed an alliance with pro-Hindu Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Madhes-based Janata Samajwadi Party while the Nepali Congress-led ruling alliance includes CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, and Madhes-based Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

Out of a total of 275 Members of Parliament, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system.

