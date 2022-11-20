Mumbai, November 20: In a shocking incident that took place in Italy, three dead bodies of sex workers were discovered in two apartments in Rome. After the incident came to light, the police launched a hunt to nab the serial killer. As per reports, three bodies of sex workers including two Chinese and one South American were found in the posh district of Prati.

According to a report in Wion News, the two sex workers are of Chinese nationality and aged between 40 and 50. Local officials said one of the body was found at the apartment's doorstep, while the other body was discovered inside the house. Officials also said that a third dead body was also found. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

The third dead body was was identified as Marta Castano Torres, who is also said to be a sex worker. Police officials said that Torres' body was found by her sister. Reportedly, all three sex workers were brutally killed. As per a report in the Guardian, multiple stab wounds were found on the women's throat, chest and back.

The police suspect that all three women were allegedly killed by the same person. Multiple reports said that the brutal murder took place in the posh neighbourhood of the city, which is just a few hundred metres away from Italy's Supreme Court. The police have arrested a suspect, identified as Giandavide De Pau (51).

Cops said that Pau has been prosecuted for drug trafficking and sexual assault in the past. Reports also suggest that the suspect is part of a mafia group which is headed by Michele Senese. After the brutal killings of the sex workers came to light, there has been calls by people to regulate prostitution in Italy. Vladimir Putin’s Private Army Raped Several Women and Girls in Mali, Made Nude Videos of Survivors: Report.

Ermina Gbido, a member of Committee for the Civil Rights of Prostitutes said, "These murders are horrific. For sure, there are criminal networks that manage sex workers in apartments, exploiting them and making them go from apartment to apartment, working long hours"

