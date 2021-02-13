New York [US], February 13 (ANI/Xinhua): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday condemned an attack against the peacekeeping mission in Mali, the MINUSMA.

Through a statement attributable to his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief condemned, "the complex attack by unidentified armed elements against a temporary operating base of the United Nations Integrated Stabilization Mission for Mali in Kerena, Douentza region. The attack, which took place on Feb. 10, resulted in the wounding of 27 Togolese peacekeepers, and the death of one peacekeeper."

"The secretary-general expresses his deep condolences to the family of the victim, and to the people and Government of Togo. He wishes a full recovery to those injured," said the statement.

"The secretary-general emphasizes that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He calls on the Malian authorities to spare no efforts in promptly holding to account the perpetrators of this heinous attack. The secretary-general reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Mali," said the statement.

The attack was launched against the MINUSMA's base near the town of Douentza around 0700 GMT Wednesday, according to a MINUSMA statement. (ANI/Xinhua)

