Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 13 (ANI/WAM): Muhannad Hadi, United Nations (UN) Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syrian Crisis, commended the humanitarian and developmental efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) in Syria, especially in response to the effects of the earthquake that hit the country in February.

He also highlighted the importance of the relief activities and programmes implemented by the organisation in Syria, which is facing significant humanitarian challenges.

Hadi praised the ERC as a key humanitarian partner of the international organisation in the region and thanked it for its efforts to ease the suffering and enhance the living conditions of earthquake victims in various Syrian areas.

He also commended the ERC's fieldwork in Syria and its effective and responsible efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in the country.

Hadi made this statement today while visiting the ERC's headquarters, where he was received by Hamoud Abdullah Al Jubaibi, ERC Secretary-General, and his deputies.

The two sides discussed areas of coordination in Syria and ways of boosting their partnership to address the many challenges facing the Syrian people.

They also agreed on the need to strengthen the cooperation and exchange expertise between the ERC and UN humanitarian organisations operating in Syria, to fulfil the aspirations of both sides during the recovery and rehabilitation phase.

The ERC is a key humanitarian partner of the UN in the region, Hadi said, adding that the purpose of his visit was to discuss the current humanitarian situation in Syria and evaluate the work of UN humanitarian agencies in the country.

Al Jubaibi expressed his appreciation for Hadi's visit to the ERC, stressing that their meeting would result in further cooperation and coordination between the two parties.

The ERC values its partnerships with international humanitarian organisations and aims to join forces for the sake of humanity and major humanitarian causes, he said, affirming that the humanitarian situation in Syria requires such actions to support development and reconstruction efforts in earthquake-affected areas.

He also briefed Hadi on ERC's efforts in the humanitarian relief field in Syria. (ANI/WAM)

