Islamabad, Sep 17 (AP) The UN refugee agency says Afghans displaced by war and the Taliban takeover of the country are in urgent need of medicine, shelter and other essentials ahead of winter.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, urged the international community not only to give money but also to accept Afghan refugees. He spoke at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

“Giving money is one thing, but also taking some of the refugees is important," Grandi said and appealed on all countries “that have the possibility to do that - continue to resettle refugees.”

He stressed that said shelter, food, medicines and other necessities should be arranged for displaced Afghans because winter is coming. He thanked Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees over the past four decades of conflict and for facilitating recent humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

The UN refugee agency says over 3.5 million Afghans have been displaced from their homes by the conflict and remain inside the country. (AP)

