Kabul [Afghanistan], June 20 (ANI): The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has released his quarterly report on Afghanistan, covering the period from February 1 to April 30, 2025. The report highlights a rise in security-related incidents and persistent human rights and political challenges, as reported by Tolo News.

The report states that anti-security incidents increased by three per cent compared to the same period last year. "From 1 February to 30 April 2025, the United Nations recorded 2,299 safety and security-related incident reports, marking a 3 per cent increase as compared with the same period in 2024," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

He noted that ISIL-K claimed responsibility for a February 11 attack in Kunduz City targeting de facto security forces collecting their salaries, which killed 19 men, including four civilians and 15 members of the de facto authority.

Major security incidents included clashes along the Durand Line with Pakistan and attacks by ISIS in Kabul and Kunduz, Tolo News reported.

Political analyst Sayed Moqaddam Amin commented on the findings, stating, "The UN reports, mostly focused on Afghanistan's legal and civil situations, clearly show ongoing challenges that remain national and international issues. Ultimately, the Islamic Emirate must work to eliminate these challenges so that regional and global countries have no remaining concerns."

The UN report also underscores ongoing human rights concerns, particularly regarding the education of girls and women. "On 20 March, the academic year commenced, marking the fourth consecutive school year in which women and girls were excluded from education beyond grade six. The de facto authorities have not made any announcements on the reopening of education to girls and women," Guterres said, as reported by Tolo News.

Non-payment of pensions and the closure of schools and universities for girls remain key human rights issues.

Another political analyst, Edris Mohammadi Zazai, called for dialogue between the Taliban administration and the international community, saying, "The Islamic Emirate and the international community must move beyond their seemingly immovable positions and find mutual understanding on these issues."

The UN Security Council is expected to meet within the next week to review Afghanistan's political, humanitarian, and economic situation. So far, the Islamic Emirate has not officially responded to the Secretary-General's findings, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

