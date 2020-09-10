Tokyo [Japan], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that he will be able to visit the city of Hiroshima in Japan next year, which was destroyed by US nuclear bombing 75 years ago.

"I hope I will be able to go to Hiroshima next year," Guterres told Japanese media at an online press conference, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Also Read | California Wildfires: Smoke Turns Skies Orange, Barack Obama Says ‘Protecting Our Planet is on the Ballot, Vote like Your Life Depends on It’; View Pics.

He expressed disappointment that he could not visit Hiroshima this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to express to the hibakusha, to the people of Hiroshima, to the people of Japan, my deep solidarity and my total commitment to do everything possible for a world free of nuclear weapons," Guterres said.

Also Read | JP Morgan Probes Role of Its Employees Who Have Allegedly Misused COVID-19 Relief Funds Intended For US Businesses Hurt by Pandemic.

On August 6, 1945, the US Air Force dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing up to 146,000 people. Three days later, the US dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki claiming 80,000 lives.

The attacks on the two Japanese cities have been the only instances of the use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)