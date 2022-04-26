Kabul [Afghanistan], April 26 (ANI): Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Mette Knudsen, met members of Hazara and Shia communities and stressed the importance to ensure protection and human rights for all people in Afghanistan.

Knudsen and members of the Hazara and Shia communities also discussed recent attacks in Afghnaistan.

"UNAMA deputy head @Metknu met today with members of Hazara & Shia communities to discuss recent attacks & express condolences. She stressed importance to ensure protection & human rights for all Afghans & representative decision-making to reflect diverse voices in Afghanistan," UNAMA News tweeted.

Recently, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) had expressed concerns over the series of attacks that led to the deaths of over 50 boys and girls, calling it a "grave rights violation" in Afghanistan.

"In one week alone, more than 50 girls and boys have lost their lives in a series of heinous grave rights violations in Afghanistan," Paloma Escudero, UNICEF Director for Global Communication and Advocacy, was quoted by Tolo News as saying.

The UN agency also highlighted the delay in reopening of schools for girl students in Afghanistan saying, "It's been one month since Afghanistan's de facto authorities barred teenage girls from returning to school.

"The Taliban regime in Afghanistan had barred girls from attending school over grade six after issuing a decree last month.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's Ministry of Education said that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future. (ANI)

