Paris [France], November 13 (ANI/VOVWORLD): World leaders, social activists, and artists marked the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at a special ceremony in UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on Friday.

Addressing the event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said over the past 75 years, UNESCO has played a crucial role in connecting different cultures and nations, protecting the world, and promoting ambitious scientific innovations. These achievements are especially valuable when the world is facing a challenging era, he added.

Aside from world leaders' congratulatory speeches, the ceremony featured performances from artists from around the world, including Arab and Balkan countries and India.

On Friday night, the Eiffel tower displayed the words "75 years" alongside the UNESCO logo for over three hours in celebration of the agency's anniversary. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

