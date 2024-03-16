Geneva [Switzerland], March 16 (ANI): Prominent Baloch political activist and leader, Naela Quadri Baloch on Friday participated in the 31st meeting of the ongoing 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Speaking at the session, Naela highlighted the suppression by Pakistan administration of the people of Balochistan and how the so-called multi-billion dollar projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have now become a testament to the struggle of the Baloch community.

"The people of Balochistan are now fighting for all human rights, including right to life with freedom. Our sovereign rights, lands, ports, and resources have been removed. We are not part of any development as planners or beneficiaries. The China-Pakistan-Iran Economic Corridor has become a death sentence for the Baloch people. In the name of mega projects, our villages are being demolished, and our people are being displaced, raising their voices against the injustices has resulted in a genocide," she said.

"The occupier state of Pakistan and Iran now seem to be licensed to kill rape and forcibly disappear us. The bombing of the civil populations in Bolan to Jamma e Khuni Dozhab Zahidan Masscare, rape of Ms Zarina Marie to the rape of 15-year-old girl child Maho Baloch is an unchecked unaccountable series of the horrific state of violence on voiceless Baloch people. Mass graves and overfilled secret torture cells are waiting for the United Nations' interventions," she added.

"As a special reporter of peacekeeping and fact-finding missions, you promised that there will be no genocide, however, genocide is going on in Balochistan. If your signals for genocide are not beeping, we are here to inform you and ask you for urgent intervention, to save the Baloch from atrocities and genocide before it's too late," she said further.

Naela regularly raises her voice against Pakistan's atrocities upon the people of Balochistan. Previously, Naela in an interview with ANI stated that "Professor Naela Quadri Baloch, Balochistan's PM-in-exile, has called Pakistan a slayer and not a saviour of Muslims due to its continuing atrocities in Balochistan, Sindh and occupied territories of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, including Gilgit Baltistan.

Prof. Naela asked India and other countries to keep pressurizing Islamabad to stop sponsoring terrorism, extremism and not to violate human rights.

"The condition of controlling or stopping terrorism as a base for any dialogue from India means this dialogue will never happen because if they stop terrorism it's like they stop breathing. So, it will never happen," she said.

"What we as Baloch want to add here is that any international body, any neighbouring country or any world power just like India if they talk to Pakistan, Balochistan's ongoing genocide should be one of the points. Stop genocide, stop the military operation in Balochistan," she added. (ANI)

