Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI/WAM): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) today launched the "UNICEF Innocenti Youth Foresight Playbook", which represents a milestone in the evolution of UNICEF's Youth Foresight Fellowship initiative aiming to get youth involved in the conversations about the future they will inherit and in future-shaping and policymaking.

The publication was launched during the second day of the Dubai Future Forum 2023, the world's largest gathering of futurists, taking place on November 27 and 28 at the Museum of the Future, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The UNICEF Innocenti Youth Foresight Playbook is a case study-based toolkit including 12 worksheets that offer tasks and activities to engage young people in foresight and decision-making. They are created for governments, foresight practitioners and youth-led organisations, as well as think tanks and UN agencies.

The ultimate goal of the Playbook is to inspire young people - and those who work with young people - to not only embrace foresight methods and tools but to make them accessible, thereby fostering a collaborative environment where youth are engaged as equal partners in shaping their futures.

Bo Viktor Nylund, Director of UNICEF Innocenti, said, "Being guided by youth foresight not only helps UNICEF become a more anticipatory organisation, but we hope that it will act as a catalyst for the meaningful engagement of young people in everything we do."

Nylund stressed the importance of involving new generations in imagining, engineering, and creating our future, as well as harnessing their creative ideas and energy.

Each year, the Youth Foresight Fellowship recruits a group of young futurists and foresight practitioners - UNICEF's Youth Foresight Fellows. They provide critical perspectives and in-depth analysis of trends and events impacting the rights and well-being of children across the globe. The organisation supports those young people by providing viewpoints and in-depth analysis that aim to enhance children's rights and quality of life.

The Dubai Future Forum 2023 hosts over 2,500 global experts from diverse future-focused fields, with broad participation from ministers, government officials, industry policymakers, CEOs, and more than 100 top global organisations from over 100 countries. The forum features more than 150 speakers across over 70 sessions over the two days. (ANI/WAM)

