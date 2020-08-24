Lexington (US), Aug 24 (AP) Three people were shot inside a Kentucky mall Sunday, police said.

The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. ET outside of a store at the Fayette Mall. Police said later that the shooting did not appear to be random.

The conditions of those who were shot were not immediately released. Police also had no details on suspects.

Officers evacuated the mall and checked each store. Police said the investigation was ongoing.

Alicia Spurlock told the Lexington Herald-Leader that she and her daughter had just left a store inside the mall when they heard multiple gunshots.

“It took me a minute to register what that was,” Spurlock said. “Everybody just started running.” (AP)

