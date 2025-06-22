Tehran [Iran], June 22 (ANI): Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said that the US betrayed has diplomacy by supporting Israel.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the war launched against them by the US was "dangerous".

In a statement on the US military aggression against Iran's nuclear facilities, it said, "The world must not forget that it was the United States that, in the midst of a diplomatic process, betrayed diplomacy by supporting the genocidal and lawbreaking Israeli regime to impose a war of aggression on the Iranian nation. Now, in completion of that regime's unlawful and criminal acts, the United States itself has launched a dangerous war against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last Shah of Iran said that the strikes on Iran's three nuclear sites was the result of Iran's catastrophic pursuit of nuclear weapons at the expense of the Iranian people.

In a post on X, he said, "The strikes on the Islamic Republic's three nuclear sites are the result of the regime's catastrophic pursuit of nuclear weapons at the expense of the Iranian people. Ali Khamenei and his crumbling terrorist regime have failed the nation. As Khamenei considers how to respond from his underground bunker, I say to him: For the sake of the Iranian people, respond by stepping down, so the proud Iranian nation can leave the disastrous period of the Islamic Republic behind and start a new chapter of peace, prosperity and greatness. The only sure way to achieve peace is for this regime to now end."

President of the European Union Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that Iran must not acquire nuclear bomb, and must engage in credible dialogue.

In a post on X, she said, "Iran must never acquire the bomb. With tensions in the Middle East at a new peak, stability must be the priority. And respect for international law is critical. Now is the moment for Iran to engage in a credible diplomatic solution. The negotiating table is the only place to end this crisis."

Speaking from the White House, Trump on Saturday (US local time) announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned the latter of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear programme. (ANI)

