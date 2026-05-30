World News | US Envoy Bids Farewell to US Under Secy of State Post Her Maiden India Visit

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Saturday said he looked forward to another visit by US Under Secretary of State Sarah B Rogers to India.

"We look forward to welcoming you again for a longer visit!" Gor said in a post on X.

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https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2060714145272774696?s=20

Rogers also lauded the energy of the students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the beauty of the Taj Mahal.

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In a post on X, she said, "Could not ask for a better host than US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on my first-ever trip to India. The perfection and symmetry of the Taj Mahal must be seen in person to be appreciated -- ditto the energy of the rising population and IIT Delhi tech grads. Won't forget this visit. Thanks to the whole US Embassy team."

https://x.com/UnderSecPD/status/2060682398699048990?s=20

Rogers visited IIT Delhi on May 29.

In a post on X, IIT Delhi said, "On May 29, 2026, H.E. Sergio Gor, U.S. Ambassador to India, and Ms. Sarah B. Rogers, the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy, visited #IITDelhi, along with other delegates, as part of the continued engagement and enduring partnership between IIT Delhi and the United States. H.E. Ambassador Sergio Gor delivered a special address on "Advancing Partnership in Research and Innovation" under the U.S. India TRUST (Transforming Relationships Using Strategic Technology) Initiative. IIT Delhi's Dy. Director (Operations), Prof. Arvind Nema; Dy. Director (Strategy and Planning), Prof. Vivek Buwa; Dean of International Relations, Prof. Anil Verma; faculty members; students; researchers; and staff members were present on this occasion."

https://x.com/iitdelhi/status/2060326179790561637?s=20

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2060337643934634369?s=20

Gor welcomed Rogers on her first visit to India on May 29.

https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2060301557665759266?s=20

"A pleasure to welcome Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers to India on her first trip to the region. Our conversations in New Delhi focused on how public diplomacy, strategic communications, and people-to-people engagement help advance the U.S.-India partnership across innovation, economic opportunity, and regional security." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)