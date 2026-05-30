UK Man Says Life ‘Will Never Be the Same Again’ After P*nis Burn in Virgin Atlantic Flight Hot Coffee Spill

A 41-year-old man has claimed his life “will never be the same again” after his p*nis was severely burned when a cup of hot coffee spilled on him during a Virgin Atlantic flight from Las Vegas to London Heathrow in December.

Nicholas Gibbs, from Harpenden, Hertfordshire, said the incident left him in “absolute agony” and unable to properly care for his mother, who has motor neurone disease. Gibbs, a full-time carer, has now launched legal action following the incident.

Gibbs said a “lidless cup of hot coffee” fell into his lap due to what he described as a “badly slanted and too flimsy” tray table. “I was in absolute agony, but also in complete shock as the excruciating pain was just unbearable,” he said. Copa Airlines Passengers Hauled Off Plane After ‘Having S*x in Their Seats’ in Business Class.

He claimed it took around 20 minutes before he was given water to cool the burn. “I then spent around an hour sitting on a soaking wet chair before they finally applied burn cream on my p*nis and put a bandage on it,” he added.

According to Gibbs, he was later given paracetamol and loose-fitting pyjamas, and told medical support would be available upon landing, but this did not happen. “By this stage my p*nis was badly blistered and the bandage they put on had fallen off,” he said.

He further alleged there was no follow-up from the airline. “There had been no ‘follow-up calls, no correspondence – nothing’,” he said. British Airways Pilot Arrested for Allegedly Filming S*x Encounters With 16 Women, Sharing Videos Online.

Although the physical burn has healed, Gibbs said the incident has had “a massive effect” on his life and mental health. He added that it has also impacted his relationship with his partner Claire, stating: “It’s my manhood and it will never be the same again.”

His solicitor, Thomas Roughley of Hudgell Solicitors, described the case as extreme, adding that injuries caused by hot drink spillages on flights are “rising at a worrying rate”.

Responding to the incident, a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “Our cabin crew are highly trained to deliver drinks safely, with hot drinks served below boiling temperature and filled to below the brim in specially designed cups or mugs.”

They added that safety procedures are designed to minimise risks, and hot drink service is suspended during turbulence. The airline apologised for the “experience Mr Gibbs had on board” but said it could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).