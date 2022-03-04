Washington [US], March 4 (ANI): The US on Thursday (local time) invoked the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Moscow Mechanism to establish an expert mission to examine reported human rights abuses & violations of humanitarian law by Russia in Ukraine.

With Ukraine's agreement, the United States and 44 other countries have invoked the OSCE Moscow Mechanism. This action will establish an expert mission to address our grave concerns regarding the humanitarian and human rights impacts on the people of Ukraine caused by Russia's further invasion with the support of Belarus, read US State Department statement.

"The US & @OSCE partners invoked the Moscow Mechanism to establish an expert mission to examine reported human rights abuses & violations of humanitarian law by Russia in Ukraine. The mission will compile a factual record to inform accountability efforts," tweeted State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

As per the State Department statement, there are troubling media reports of human rights abuses and violations of humanitarian law by Russia's forces, including the mounting number of civilian casualties and extensive damage to civilian infrastructure.

The OSCE expert mission will work impartially to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding possible contraventions of OSCE commitments and violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by Russia's forces, added the statement.

The Moscow Mechanism expert mission will prepare a report that will be shared with all OSCE participating States and relevant accountability mechanisms, including national, regional, and international courts and tribunals.

The United States and our partners will hold Russia and its forces accountable for all human rights abuses, violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes, and crimes against humanity they commit in Ukraine, said the statement. (ANI)

