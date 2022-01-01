Beirut [Lebanon], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): A US military base in the northeastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah has come under mortar fire, the Syrian state television reported.

The incident reportedly took place in the town of Ash Shaddadi.

Also Read | Israel Detects First Case of ‘Florona’ Disease, Says Report.

Air raid sirens sounded at the base, the alert level has been raised.

The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | COVID-19 Now Infecting Thousands of Kids in US Amid Omicron Surge, Says CDC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)