Maine [US], January 26 (ANI): A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed while taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine with eight people onboard the US Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday (local time).

The crash took place on Sunday (local time) and in a post on X, FAA said that the information was preliminary and subject to change.

"A Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. This information is preliminary and subject to change", FAA wrote on X.

Citing a source, CNN reported that the extent of their injuries is not known.

The plane is a Bombardier Challenger 650 business jet.

This comes as a massive snowstorm moves into the US, with temperatures below freezing in Maine and light snow causing very low visibility.

According to CNN citing federal records, it was noted that the plane is registered to a limited liability corporation in Houston.

After the incident, the airport was closed.

This is a developing story. (ANI)

