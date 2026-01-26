Mumbai, January 26: A Bombardier Challenger 650 private jet carrying eight people crashed during takeoff at Bangor International Airport (BGR) in Maine, United States, on the evening of Sunday, January 25. The aircraft reportedly overturned on the runway shortly before 8:00 PM local time, prompting a massive emergency response and the immediate closure of the airfield. While scary visuals of smoke rising from the wreckage have circulated on social media, authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries among the passengers and crew.

Emergency Response and Runway Closure

Airport officials issued an urgent notice via social media at 8:30 PM, advising the public to avoid the area as first responders assessed the situation. "An incident at the airport is under investigation. First responders are on scene," the airport statement confirmed. The runway remained closed throughout the night, causing a series of cancellations and diversions for commercial flights. Ground crews worked through the early hours of Monday, January 26, to secure the site and begin the process of removing the overturned jet from the tarmac. US Fighter Jet Crash: F-35 Lightning II Stealth Aircraft Crashes and Bursts Into Flames Near Lemoore Naval Air Station in California, Video Surfaces.

Private Bombardier Challenger 650 Aircraft Crashes at Bangor International Airport

We are following reports of a crash at Bangor Airport in Maine involving a Bombardier Challenger 650. ADS-B data indicates the aircraft was attempting to depart following an arrival from Houston. https://t.co/oL0pTQLGjJ pic.twitter.com/5x4CsJdqNd — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 26, 2026

Private Jet Crashes During Takeoff in Maine

🚨🇺🇸 PRIVATE JET CRASHES DURING TAKEOFF IN MAINE A Bombardier jet owned by KTKJ Challenger LLC tried to take off from Bangor International, hit 175 mph, then suddenly stopped on the runway. First responders showed up fast, and now the whole runway’s shut while they deal with… pic.twitter.com/Ep5G5Uc9Pr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 26, 2026

Severe Weather as a Potential Factor

The crash occurred while Maine was battling an extreme winter storm that has impacted two-thirds of the United States. At the time of the incident, Bangor was experiencing heavy snowfall, dangerously low temperatures, and significantly reduced visibility. Aviation experts suggest that "contaminated" runway surfaces - often caused by ice or slush - can severely impact a jet's ability to maintain traction during the high-speed transition of takeoff. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and is expected to investigate whether weather-related runway conditions or mechanical failure played a role in the aircraft flipping.

Small Passenger Plane Crashes at Bangor International Airport

MAINE — A small passenger plane carrying 8 people has crashed at Bangor International Airport. pic.twitter.com/uS6HyCW2Ni — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) January 26, 2026

The Private Bombardier Challenger 650 Aircraft Was Owned by Law Firm

UPDATE: 8 people were on board the plane, which was owned by a law firm in Texas. No word on their conditions. https://t.co/WIRnDKUn1o — BNO News (@BNONews) January 26, 2026

Details of the Aircraft

The involved aircraft has been identified as a Bombardier Challenger 650, a sophisticated business jet capable of carrying up to 12 passengers. Known for its reliability in executive travel, the Challenger series is equipped with advanced avionics, which investigators will now scrutinize. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is expected to arrive on-site today to recover flight data recorders and interview the eight individuals who were on board. US Plane Crash: 2 Small Aircraft Cessna 172 and Extra EA-300 Collide Mid-Air While Attempting To Land at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado; 1 Dead and 3 Injured (See Pics and Videos).

Recent Safety Context at BGR

This incident follows a fatal civilian crash at Bangor International in August 2025 involving a small Cessna. Prior to that, the airport had maintained a long-standing safety record for civilian traffic. The back-to-back nature of these incidents, combined with the current historic winter storm, has placed a spotlight on winter operational safety at one of the Northeast's most critical transatlantic diversion points.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).