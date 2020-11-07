Moscow[Russia], November 7 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has registered over 128,000 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the epidemic, US media reported.

The country reports more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row, The Washington Post newspaper reported.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 49.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.24 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases (over 9.7 million) and fatalities (more than 236,000). (ANI/Sputnik)

