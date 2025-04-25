Washington, DC, April 25: US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce shunned a Pakistani journalist's questioning over India-Pakistan border tensions following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people while several others were injured.

When asked about the border tensions between India and Pakistan during the press briefing on Thursday (local time), Bruce responded, "I am not going to be remarking on it. I appreciate this, and perhaps, we will come back to you with another subject. I will say nothing more on that situation. The President and the Secretary have said things, as have the deputy secretary; they have made their positions clear. I will not continue with something of that manner." Pahalgam Terror Attack: US Vice-President JD Vance Calls PM Narendra Modi, Says America Ready To Provide ‘All Assistance’ in Joint Fight Against Terrorism.

US State Department Spokesperson Refuses To Answer Pak Journo's Question on Pahalgam

VIDEO | US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce (@statedeptspox) shuns Pak journalist over Pahalgam terror attack, says "I am not going to be remarking; as I have mentioned, I appreciate this and the press will comeback to you with another subject. I will say nothing more… pic.twitter.com/dnCsNW6O3v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 25, 2025

26 Dead in Deadly Terror Attack in Pahalgam

As many as 26 people were killed in India, and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. While addressing a press briefing on Thursday (local time), Bruce said that US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have made clear that the US stands with India and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. She said that the US prays for those who lost their lives in the attack and for the recovery of the injured.

US Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Reiterates Bruce

On terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Bruce said, "As President Trump and Secretary Rubio have made clear, the United States stands with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. We pray for the lives of those lost and pray for the recovery of the injured and call for the perpetrators of this heinous act to be brought to justice." The US administration under President Donald Trump continues to support India after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday. UK: Indian High Commission Holds Commemorative Ceremony to Remember Victims of Pahalgam Attack.

Trump Dials Modi After Terror Attack

US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and offered his condolences at the loss of lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Trump condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this "heinous attack."

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated, "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror."

US Vice President JD Vance also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. PM Modi thanked Vance and Trump for their messages of support and solidarity.

"Vice President @VP @JDVance called Prime Minister @narendramodi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. He expressed that the United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. PM thanked Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity," Jaiswal posted on X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also expressed support for India. In a post on X, Rubio wrote, "The United States stands with India."

India Takes Countermeasures

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which lasted over two hours. The meeting was attended, among others, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Following the CCS meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed mediapersons on Wednesday about the slew of measures announced in the wake of the terrorist attack which took place in Pahalgam.

He said that recognising the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the CCS decided upon the following measures, which included five key decisions. Misri said, "The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions."

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Misri said, "Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025." Other measures decided upon by the CCS include the abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty "with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism".

Misri also said that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. "Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under an SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India," Misri said. The Foreign Secretary said that further reductions, to be effected by May 1, 2025, will bring the overall strength of the High Commissions down to 30 from the present 55.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)